The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that its reopened a section of KY 945/Meridian Road in Graves County.
A KYTC news release said KY 945/Meridian Road has been closed since May 15 at mile point 1.3 to allow a culvert to be replaced between Gilbert Road and Hickory Road. KY 945 has reopened with traffic running on a temporary surface, according to the news release.
Motorists are encouraged to use appropriate caution. KYTC said the excavation will be allowed to settle before a permanent asphalt cap is placed on the new culvert at a later date.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to facebook.com/kytcdistrict1, according to the news release. People do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
