KYTC: Lane restriction planned Monday for U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily restrict traffic on Monday to one lane in the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic at mile point 8.4 where the contractor will be offloading and placing beams on the new eastbound Massac Creek Bridge, according to a transportation cabinet news release.
KYTC said the positioning of trucks and equipment to facilitate work will require one-lane traffic at this site from approximately 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays of 10 to 15 minutes are possible during the offloading process.
It will be similar to the offloading of beams for new bridges on the westbound lanes last September, according to KYTC.
This work zone to extend the existing 4-lane westward along U.S. 62/Blandville Road runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal. This is along U.S. 62 between mile point 7.851 and 8.8, a distance of about one mile.
This work zone has a strict 35 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence, according to the news release.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and construction workers are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project, which includes construction of new bridges across Massac Creek. The targeted completion date is Dec. 1.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.
