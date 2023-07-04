Construction activity along KY 305/Cairo Road at the Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3 interchange continues with plans to close the westbound entry and exit ramps starting Monday, July 10, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A KYTC news release said the westbound exit and entry ramps at I-24 Exit 3 will be closed to allow old pavement to be removed and 10 inches of new concrete pavement to be poured at the ramp ends — extending about 200 feet up each ramp.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In