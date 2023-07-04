Construction activity along KY 305/Cairo Road at the Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3 interchange continues with plans to close the westbound entry and exit ramps starting Monday, July 10, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A KYTC news release said the westbound exit and entry ramps at I-24 Exit 3 will be closed to allow old pavement to be removed and 10 inches of new concrete pavement to be poured at the ramp ends — extending about 200 feet up each ramp.
The I-24 Westbound exit and entry ramps are expected to close promptly at 6 a.m., Monday, July 10. The news release said work is expected to take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
KYTC said that, during this westbound ramp closure at Exit 3, motorists should self-detour via I-24 Exit 4 to U.S. 60, then connect to KY 305/Cairo Road via KY 998/Olivet Church Road. Westbound motorists should be alert for portable message boards indicating the westbound ramps at Exit 3 will close starting July 10.
KY 305/Cairo Road will continue to have near-normal traffic flow in the work zone, according to KYTC. Both eastbound ramps will remain open at Exit 3. Work on the eastbound ramps will be scheduled once the westbound ramp work is completed.
The news release said traffic control in this work zone is set up to assure the safety of workers, the safety of the driving public and maintain access to businesses around the I-24 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange.
The target completion date for all work is July 31. The news release also said KYTC District 1 will try to provide timely updates as work progresses.
