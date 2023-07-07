As a reminder, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it plans to close the westbound entry and exit ramps at the Interstate 24/KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange starting at 6 a.m., CDT, on Monday, July 10.
KYTC said the westbound exit and entry ramps at I-24 Exit 3 will be closed to allow old pavement to be removed and 10 inches of new concrete pavement to be poured at the ramp ends – extending about 200 feet up each ramp. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
During this westbound ramp closure at Exit 3, westbound motorists should self-detour via I-24 Exit 4 to U.S. 60, then connect to KY 305/Cairo Road via KY 998/Olivet Church Road, according to the transportation cabinet.
KYTC said motorists on KY 305/Cairo Road at Exit 3 who want to enter the westbound lanes of I-24 should travel I-24 eastbound to Exit 4, then loop through the interchange to reach the westbound Exit 4 entry ramp.
Motorists should be alert for portable message boards indicating the westbound ramps at Exit 3 will close starting July 10.
KYTC said KY 305/Cairo Road will continue to have near-normal traffic flow in the work zone. Both eastbound ramps will remain open at Exit 3. Work on the eastbound ramps will be scheduled once the westbound ramp work is completed.
The traffic control in this work zone is set up to assure the safety of workers, safety of drivers, and maintain access to businesses around the I-24 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange, according to KYTC.
The target completion date for all pavement work at Exit 3 is July 31.
KYTC District 1 said it will try to provide timely updates as work progresses.
