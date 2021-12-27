The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday that it's created an email sign-up page for tornado recovery information, in cooperation with the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center and the Graves County Office of Emergency Management.
The information provided is available via email by signing up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651, according to a KYTC news release. People are asked to click on the District 1 Tornado Corridor group at the bottom.
To get traffic advisories from KYTC District 1, people may click on counties they regularly drive through. They can also sign up for any of the specialty corridors they travel. People are encouraged to to check their SPAM filtering to ensure "Gov Delivery" is on the approved list.
