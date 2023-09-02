The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a Friday release it anticipates ongoing work zone construction and maintenance activities will impact traffic at the following locations Sept. 3-9.
I-24 Paducah Exit 3 Work Zone on KY 305
Work along KY 30/Cairo Road at I-24 Paducah Exit 3 is near completion. Motorists traveling KY 305/Cairo Rd through the interchange should be alert for some intermittent lane restrictions for completion of some landscaping, ditching, and other finish work, the release said.
I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah/Metropolis
IDOT has nighttime work zone lane restrictions for deck work on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge. The contractor is now working on the westbound lanes that carry traffic from Kentucky into Illinois. This work zone is active from 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Sunday-Thursday. The work zone will be down for Labor Day weekend travel. According to the cabinet, the target completion date is Sept 28.
U.S. 45 Southbound Lane Restriction in McCracken Co. starts Sept 5.
The cabinet said drivers should be alert for a southbound work zone lane restriction on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at the Lakeview Drive intersection at mile point 7.13 to allow major upgrades to the intersection. All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone. This lane restriction will go up at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain up “around the clock” until late in the day on Friday, Sept. 8. The cabinet says, due to the potential for delays, motorists should consider taking an alternate route during peak travel periods. The east leg of Lakeview Drive is expected to reopen to traffic between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45 Saturday morning.
KY 1286/N. Friendship Road Extended Closure in McCracken County
According to the release, a section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is closed until late fall. Local access is maintained for businesses and homes. However, due to excavations, no through-traffic will be allowed. Motorists may use the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 Exit 7 as a self-detour. This section of KY 1286/North Friendship Rd between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 will remain closed until late fall. KYTC engineers have adjusted the timing at traffic signals along detour routes to accommodate the extra traffic load.
