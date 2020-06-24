The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved a bid for the construction of a new Cumberland River bridge at Smithland on U.S. 60 in Livingston County.
The bridge would replace the Lucy Jefferson Smith Memorial Bridge built in 1931 and rehabilitated in 1954.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers submitted a bid of $63.6 million for the construction of a new continuous truss structure just downstream from the existing bridge.
In addition to being a regional transportation link, the bridge is at about the halfway point of U.S. 60 in Livingston County, making it a critical part of local transportation connectivity for schools, law enforcement and commerce.
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the new Cumberland River bridge will be 80% federally funded with the state providing a 20% match. Initial work at the site will include a significant maintenance project on the existing structure.
“The general maintenance work on the existing bridge is to ensure we can maintain a high level of service through the three years of construction it will take to complete the new bridge,” Poat said.
The KYTC District 1 engineering staff will meet with engineers from Jim Smith Contracting in early July to establish a schedule for the maintenance work and the start of construction on the new bridge.
“The new U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland will have a continuous truss design similar to the U.S. 60 Tennessee River bridge at Ledbetter,” Poat said. “It will have a 40-foot wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 6-foot shoulders that will provide ample clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.”
The current bridge underwent repairs last October and November to replace beams damaged by large trucks driving over the bridge. The load limit was reduced following the repairs.
