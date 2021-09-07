The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced entries are being accepted for the 2021-2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean.
“Each year, KYTC invites Kentucky youth, in all grades, to put their creativity to work to promote the importance of keeping our communities and highways clean,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Everyone who takes part in the annual Adopt-a-Highway art contest is helping to build a Better Kentucky.”
“The KYTC Adopt-a-Highway art contest promotes the goal of keeping our roadsides and our commonwealth beautiful,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Our youngest citizens, through their original artwork, send the message that Kentuckians of all ages can help ‘Keep Kentucky Clean’.”
Entries must be postmarked no later than Sept. 30, 2021. Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or home schools may enter. The entry form, evaluation criteria and other information for students, parents and teachers are available on the program website.
The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second- and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card. Additionally, first- through third-place winners in all age groups will have their artwork featured on social media and prints will be displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.
KYTC has held the contest for more than 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment. Last year, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and schools having to resort to remote learning, some 300 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.
For additional information about the Adopt-a-Highway Program, including entry forms and evaluation criteria for the 2020-2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest visit transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway.
