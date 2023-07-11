FRANKFORT — Secretary of State Michael Adams says new voter registrations saw a large increase in June, but most of that was offset by the number of registered voters who were removed from the rolls.

He noted Kentucky’s voter registration jumped last month, but the net result was that voter rolls grew by just 670 when you factor in the removal of 9,348 ineligible voters.

