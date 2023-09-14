Two counties are focusing on finding every storm shelter in their designated areas to get to people quickly and save lives in a severe weather situation.
This after an EF-4 tornado hit both Graves and Marshall Counties on December 10th, 2021.
Marshall County Emergency Management crews are going door-to-door now to create a database of shelters. They’re using GPS technology to help.
MCEM Director Curt Curtner said it’s important to have a strategy to get to people when thinking about future severe weather incidents, because it’s not a matter of if it will happen. It’s a matter of when.
Larry Allen’s home in Cambridge Shores was hit by the tornado back on December 10th, 2021. He was with his family and described his experience with one word: “Scary.”
“Sandy was praying at the top of her voice and I could feel the house starting to shake and I told her, I said hang on, we’re going to take a ride,” he said.
About a year later, Allen purchased an eight-person storm shelter.
“I did quite a bit of evaluation of different models, the in-ground, above ground, they have some that I could put in the deck out here,” said Allen.
And now, there’s an effort by emergency crews to track shelters like Allen’s throughout the county.
MCEM employees are using a free GPS app on their phones that provides the addresses and coordinates of these storm shelters.
Director Curt Curtner said the technology is effective.
“John’s house from over here may have been over here in Tom’s backyard,” said Curtner. “The GPS is a great thing. It’s a game changer for everybody and every agency.”
It makes first responders more efficient. They will have access to the list of shelters, so when severe weather strikes again in the future, they can locate people like Allen — despite debris and destruction.
“You’ve got to have a plan, but you’ve got to be able to move around that plan, add to it, take away from it. But just having a basic plan for all the different things is the number one priority,” said Curtner.
Graves County is implementing the same methods to keep track of storm shelters. Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said her team is set to begin collecting storm shelter information in about two weeks.
