Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board Chair Mr. Barry Martin announced in a news release on Tuesday the finalists for the position of KCTCS President.
“We are overwhelmingly thrilled with candidates received in this search,” said Chair Martin in a statement included in the release, “and we are excited to announce these extraordinary finalists.”
The finalists are Dr. Dean McCurdy, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana; Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, President, Mott Community College, Flint, Michigan; and Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.
Quarles was Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s leading challenger in Kentucky’s gubernatorial primary election.
In a joint statement, presidential search committee co-chairs, Regents James Lee Stevens and Brianna Whitten, a faculty member at Maysville Community and Technical College, said “We know the importance of this position. We know both the obstacles and opportunities that are ahead, and we are excited to work with a new president to bring KCTCS into its next chapter for the good of the Commonwealth.”
The candidates are scheduled to visit the system office in Versailles to meet with KCTCS Board of Regents, the 16 college presidents, and for a virtual forum with faculty and staff systemwide.
According to the release, the KCTCS Board of Regents is statutorily charged with choosing a president to lead the system, and the selected candidate is expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
