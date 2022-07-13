Traffic-signal work begins at 9 a.m. tomorrow in front of Reidland Methodist Church and Reidland Drugs, at the intersection for KY 284 mile-marker four and KY 131 mile-marker six. Drivers should use caution.
KY 284 and 1887 will have green signals simultaneously; drivers must yield to oncoming traffic while making left turns.
Split phasing signals are currently active for KY 284-Benton Road and KY 1887-Park Road. There are no phasing changes for north and south traffic on KY 131 at this intersection.
For more traffic updates, visit facebook.com/kytcdistrict1 or download the Waze app.
