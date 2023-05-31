KY 1286/North Friendship Road is closed until late fall from Lone Oak Road to Blandville Road in a highway improvement project to add a third lane, new connections and multi-use trail.
The $6.3-million project is the first phase to later extend North Friendship to US 60 and add a roundabout at Olivet Church Road.
Keith Todd, spokesman for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, said current work tackled the most congested area. State data logged 185 crashes, with one death and 67 injuries, over a four-year period.
“The crash rate was the main driving factor, and that was the reason we started with this particular section,” Todd said, giving mid-November end to the closure. “This section has the highest driving count and, of course, (the work) eliminates the curve at Seneca and softens some of the other curves.”
Lakeview Drive at Magnolia Lane is closed, as well as Old Friendship Road and Seneca Lane at the North Friendship intersections. Access remains open for business and property owners.
Todd said future phases — that include adding a second roundabout at Old US-60 in the North Friendship extension — would involve community feedback.
“We’ll be doing public meetings on the segments to allow people to comment,” Todd said.
A 2014 KYTC planning study recommended seven areas for improvement and two roads for widening. An initial design process assessed cost, lane-impact and possible new sidewalks or bike lanes before utility work began in 2022.
The project will finish Nov. 2024. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the primary contractor.
