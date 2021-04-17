The Kuttawa City Council hosted a special meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021 to discuss fire department engineering firm recommendations and to hear a first reading of Kuttawa’s budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
All council members were present except Skyla Jenkins Grief.
RBS Design Group is the architectural firm selected as a recommendation by the council to design and build a new firehouse.
“They were the only one across the board, who actually gave us a true mockup of what they thought our firehouse should look like,” said Councilwoman Sandra Stark. “They truly understood how important it is for us to get the most bang for our buck.”
RBS Design Group was chosen as a recommendation because they’ve completed multiple firehouses and other municipal building projects, they explained theoretical scenarios and provided alternatives to building plans with corresponding spending outlines, Stark said.
A CDBG, community development block grant, will be used to fund the firehouse project. Kuttawa City Council and other local elected officials will conduct door-to-door surveys to determine community expectations and suggestions.
The council also heard the first reading of Ordinance No. 04-12-21-12, Kuttawa Budget FY 2021-2022. As it stands, the budget is $4,235,647 million.
“Typically, gas will carry all of the other groups [utilities] and so, we can’t rely on gas to be there to pull us out of a sticky situation,” said City Clerk Savannah McLeod. “I think that we need to look at other avenues to help provide services for our people.”
In other business
- Lyon County Sheriff Brent White informed the council that two surplus vehicles will be transferred to Kuttawa from Lyon County’s inventory.
- Minutes and financial reports from March 2021 were approved.
- During the Mayor’s Report, the mayor announced the city of Kuttawa was awarded a $125,000 Land Water and Conservation Fund grant in March 2021 to upgrade park and recreation space. The mayor also announced a movie in the park event on April 24 in celebration of Earth Day.
The council deliberated on whether or not to reopen for the next City Council meeting. They decided to wait and make a decision at an upcoming meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.