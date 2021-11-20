Kuttawa-based artist Kerry Stinnett recently received a 2021 Biafarin Award for his scrap metal horse sculpture, Rowdy. His art piece is to be displayed in the Biafarin International online exhibition later this month.
Stinnett started working with metal at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah more than four decades ago. He graduated in 1980 and entered the welding and fabricating industry.
In 2010, he launched his custom metalwork business, Kuttawa Metalcraft. The drive to create art is second nature for Stinnett, he said.
Rowdy’s beginnings go back to 2014. Stinnett finished it in 2019. In the interim, he said he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer, in 2017.
The diagnosis and subsequent treatment prolonged his personal artistic goal. Despite the hardship, Stinnett applied for the Bifarin Award in June 2021.
His metal art sculpture, Rowdy is composed of farmhand tools and other scrap metals from various mechanical devices.
“I figured out that it was difficult at first getting the symmetry right,” Stinnett said.
He said the legs and head were the hardest components to craft.
The figure is for sale, Stinnett said. He would like for it to be displayed in a public space so that everyone has a chance to enjoy it.
He has some destinations in mind, such as a children’s hospital, museum, or airport, all ideal public spaces. He said using the horse to raise funds for cancer causes is his grand vision.
Stinnett is planning to host a local art event and showcase Rowdy and other artwork next spring.
He is also in the process of planning his next metal artwork. A metal fairy fascinates Stinnett.
“I’ve never seen one, and I think it’ll be cool looking,” he said. “You have the hard side with the industrial, and you have the softness in the fairy.”
