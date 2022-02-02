KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, the agency announced on Tuesday.
State troopers will check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Traffic safety checkpoints will focus on checking for vehicle equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance, and confirming valid driver’s licenses. Other public safety issues or violations of the law will also be addressed.
Drivers who are approaching a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver’s or operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance ready for inspection. KSP said drivers with this information on-hand and with no violations of the law can expect a delay of 30 seconds to a few minutes, depending on roadway congestion.
Checkpoints will be conducted in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties. In McCracken County, checkpoints will be conducted at the following locations:
- US 60 at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
- KY 286 at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
KY 450 at Puryear Highway
- KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) at KY 1014 (Houser Road)4
A list of checkpoints in other Post 1 counties is available at kentuckystatepolice.org/post1checkpoints.
