Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, checking drivers for compliance with vehicle laws, including checking for those who may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
KSP said the intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high-visibility public safety service. While troopers at public safety checkpoints check for vehicle deficiencies and confirm registration and proof of insurance, KSP can also address state law and statute violations and public safety issues such as impaired driving.
Drivers entering public safety checkpoints are asked to have their driver’s license or operator’s license, registration receipt and proof of insurance on-hand. According to KSP, drivers with these items ready for inspection and those with no violations of the law and minimal roadway congestion can expect a delay of no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
In the Post 1 district, there will be traffic safety checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties.
Here are the locations:
BALLARD COUNTY
- US 51 — at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
- US 60 — at Crystal Lake Road
- US 60 — at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
- US 60 at Bill Corner Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
- US 641S — at Barber Drive
- KY 94E — at KY 280
- KY 121S — MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
- KY 280 — at Cohoon Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
- US 51 — at KY 80 Arlington
- KY 80 — at KY 307
Fulton County
- KY 125 — at
- KY 166
- KY 129 — at Fulton/Hickman County line
GRAVES COUNTY
- US 45S — at KY 339 Wingo
- US 45S — at KY 1748
- KY 94 — at KY 381 Lynnville
- KY 849 at KY 1684
- KY 303 — at KY 339 (4-way stop)
HICKMAN COUNTY
- US 51 — at KY 1529
- KY 58 — at KY 307
- KY 123 — at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
- US 60 — at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5 to MP5.8)
- US 60 — from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
- KY 866 — at Coon Chapel Road
LYON COUNTY
- US 62 — at KY 810 (South)
- KY 93 South — at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
- USFS Woodlands Trace — at or about entrance to LBL
MARSHALL COUNTY
- US 68 — at KY 95
- US 641 — at KY 1422
- KY 348 — between MP 4.7 to MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
- KY 402 — at KY 1364
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
- US 60 at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
- KY 286 — at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
- KY 450 — at Puryear Highway
- KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) — at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
TRIGG COUNTY
- US 68X (Bypass) — West of Howard Anderson Bridge
- KY 139N — at Bush Road
- KY 274 — West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
