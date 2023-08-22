CADIZ — Kentucky State Police announced Monday that a teenager was killed in a Saturday vehicle crash in Trigg County, and another teenager was treated for injuries.
According to a state police news release, Post 1 was notified at approximately 9:15 p.m. last Saturday of a single-vehicle collision on Glenwood Mill Road at the Little River Bridge. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office requested state police to investigate the collision.
A state police news release said preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven by a 17-year-old female, southbound on Glenwood Mill Road with a 16-year-old female passenger. State police said that for reasons still under investigation, the Malibu left the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, and continued down the embankment, coming to final rest in the water of Little River.
State police said the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. State police said the 16-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The news release said state police was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Coronor, and Riddle’s Towing. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Nathan Moore, according to state police.
