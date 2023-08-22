CADIZ — Kentucky State Police announced Monday that a teenager was killed in a Saturday vehicle crash in Trigg County, and another teenager was treated for injuries.

According to a state police news release, Post 1 was notified at approximately 9:15 p.m. last Saturday of a single-vehicle collision on Glenwood Mill Road at the Little River Bridge. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office requested state police to investigate the collision.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In