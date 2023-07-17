KSP

Kentucky State Police seeks its third consecutive win as “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” and invites Kentuckians to vote online in support of the agency. KSP won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022, earning the calendar cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. For the 2023 entry, KSP incorporated a way to share its 75th anniversary celebration in the backdrop of coal country.

 Courtesy of Kentucky State Police

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” and invites Kentuckians to vote online in support of the agency. KSP won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, earning the calendar cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. The agency has placed in the “Top 3” in the past four years.

“We encourage all of our citizens to vote for KSP and help our state be recognized again on a national level,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky, and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In