FRANKFORT — The Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” and invites Kentuckians to vote online in support of the agency. KSP won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, earning the calendar cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. The agency has placed in the “Top 3” in the past four years.
“We encourage all of our citizens to vote for KSP and help our state be recognized again on a national level,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky, and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”
According to a KSP news release, AAST hosts an annual calendar contest and encourage state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.
For the 2023 entry, KSP incorporated a way to share its 75th anniversary celebration in the backdrop of coal country.
KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. located in Hazard.
“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” KSP Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton said in a news release. “Our team intertwined the beauty of eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines and Kentucky State Police.”
