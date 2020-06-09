Kentucky State Police Post 1 seeks the public’s help in identifying a male suspect allegedly involved in a theft at a Livingston County convenience store.
On Monday, state police announced that video surveillance at about 2:35 p.m. May 14 shows a Hispanic male enter Tambco gas station on U.S. 60 in Salem, steal multiple items and leave the store without paying.
State police described the person as wearing a black baseball cap turned backwards, black shorts, a dark colored jacket with a white stripe across the front, a blue and white T-shirt and black Nike tennis shoes. The person drove a silver car with tinted windows. The registration is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity are asked to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the state police’s app.
