FRANKFORT — To ensure emergencies and calls for service continue to be answered, Kentucky State Police is recruiting residents to apply to become state police telecommunicators.

Recently, Gov. Andy Beshear raised annual salaries for telecommunicators by more than $8,000 and gave state police telecommunicators the ability to receive an annual $3,100 training stipend, according to a state police news release. KSP telecommunicators now receive a starting salary of more than $41,000 annually.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In