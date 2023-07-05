FRANKFORT — To ensure emergencies and calls for service continue to be answered, Kentucky State Police is recruiting residents to apply to become state police telecommunicators.
Recently, Gov. Andy Beshear raised annual salaries for telecommunicators by more than $8,000 and gave state police telecommunicators the ability to receive an annual $3,100 training stipend, according to a state police news release. KSP telecommunicators now receive a starting salary of more than $41,000 annually.
“For our state to continue being a national leader in public and officer safety, it takes all of us working together to support our public safety professionals and build a more secure Kentucky,” Beshear said, in the news release. “The Kentucky State Police is a key part in of this endeavor, and its telecommunications are essential front-line workers and crucial members of Team Kentucky to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.”
The news release said telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky state troopers, commercial vehicle enforcement officers, conservation officers and other emergency service agencies as needed. In 2022, telecommunicators answered over 622,000 calls, which resulted in more than 396,000 requests for assistance.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. said telecommunicators are the backbone for emergency responders, and the agency needs at least 49 people to join the state to provide critical assistance and assurance to their neighbors and loved ones.
“Our telecommunicators provide a lifeline between the public and first responders during times of crisis,” Burnett said, in a news release. “It’s an extremely rewarding job, and I encourage individuals who want to make a difference in their community to apply to become a telecommunicator.”
The requirements include:
• Must be a high school craduate
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to handle highly stressful and challenging conditions
• Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays
• Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology
For more information about a telecommunicator career with state police, visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website or contact the local state police post.
In February, Beshear and state police welcomed 103 cadets, the largest starting class since 2014, to the state police training academy. According to the news release, because of the recent $15,000 salary increase for state police sworn personnel and recruitment efforts, sworn numbers for the agency have increased. State police now employs 899 troopers, which is an increase of approximately 22% from 736 troopers in November 2021.
