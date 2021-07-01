KSP seeking information regarding human remains

Kentucky State Police detectives from Post 1 continue to investigate the discovery of partial human remains found early Sunday morning in Lake Barkley in Trigg County.
The remains were found north of Eggner’s Ferry Bridge, which carries U.S. 68/Ky. 80 across Lake Barkley.
About 3:40 a.m. Sunday, KSP received a call from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office seeking help with the discovery of human remains. KSP spokesman Trooper Adam Jones said someone contacted the sheriff’s office, who contacted Kentucky State Police.
Detectives are requesting information that may help to identify of the partial remains. Photos of items located with the remains were released by KSP on Monday, including a black and blue Nike Air Max size-10 shoe, a pair of gray medium Hanes thermal pants, a pair of black MNML size-36 jeans and a black medium belt.
Anyone with information regarding who the items belong to or the identity of the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555.
People may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Det. Nate Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.