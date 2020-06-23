Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a person whose body was discovered in Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow over the weekend.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, state troopers and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers responded to a report of a body floating in a container near Colson Hollow. The body was recovered from the lake, and the Trigg County coroner confirmed the person was deceased.
On Sunday night, state police reported an autopsy was performed 9 a.m. Sunday in Madisonville. The body was identified as Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas.
State police said an investigation was ongoing and more information will released as it becomes available.
