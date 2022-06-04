Kentucky State Police have released additional details on the officer-involved shooting May 16 in which Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed, including identifying the subject involved, Gary Rowland, 30, of Murray, who was also killed.
According to a KSP news release late Friday afternoon, Rowland was arrested in Benton shortly after 1 p.m. on May 16 by the Marshall County Special Response Team, comprised of personnel from multiple local agencies, for outstanding arrest warrants on charges including absconding from parole and other drug- and firearms-related crimes.
Rowland was transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest.
While there, Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman and Cash interviewed Rowland for an investigation unrelated to the arrest warrants, according to KSP. Both deputies served as part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force.
During the interview, Rowland requested to smoke a cigarette, and both Bowman and Cash escorted him outside in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
While smoking, Rowland “produced a handgun, which had been concealed on his person, firing it in the direction of and striking Chief Deputy Cash,” according to KSP. Bowman and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Little then returned fire striking Rowland.
On-scene personnel attempted life-saving measures for both Cash and Rowland. Both men were transported to Marshall County Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to KSP.
Both Bowman and Little were placed on administrative leave following the incident, according to KSP.
Bowman is a 27-year law enforcement veteran and has served with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Little is a four-year law enforcement veteran, having served all four years with the Marshall County Sheriff’s office.
Cash, a Princeton native and graduate of Caldwell County High School, was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.
During his career, he served eight years with the Kentucky State Police retiring in 2018 at the rank of sergeant, six years at the Murray State University Police Department, achieving the rank of assistant chief, and six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He also served with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Calloway force.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The investigation by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team is continuing.
