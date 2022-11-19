The Kentucky State Police announced Friday that Post 1 troopers are investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life of a Princeton man.
According to a state police news release, Post 1 received a call just before 9 p.m. Thursday about a single-vehicle collision near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County. Post 1 troopers responded to the scene.
State police said initial investigation shows Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton, was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on KY-293. State police said that, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
State police said the Lyon County Coroner pronounced Duff dead at the scene. Duff was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release, and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the severity of the collision.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Brayden Thomas, state police said. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, the Lyon County Coroner and the Eddyville Fire Department assisted state police on scene.
