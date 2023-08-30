The Kentucky State Police is currently accepting applications from residents interested in joining Cadet Class 104, which is slated to begin in Jan. 2024.
According to a Tuesday news release, applications are due by close of business on Aug. 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Kentucky State Police is currently accepting applications from residents interested in joining Cadet Class 104, which is slated to begin in Jan. 2024.
According to a Tuesday news release, applications are due by close of business on Aug. 31.
“We have greatly invested in our state police with higher salaries and advanced technology, and we are now calling upon our citizens to accept the challenge and join us in creating a better Kentucky for future generations,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement included in the release.
Those approved to join Cadet Class 104 will earn $65,000 annually, have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program and the opportunity to work closer to home, the release explains. Interested applicants should visit the newly launched online portal to submit their application.
According to the release, KSP is recruiting both new officers and currently certified peace officers for the law enforcement accelerated program (LEAP). To qualify for the 13-week LEAP training at KSP, a candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years. The candidate must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.
“Applicants can apply for specific vacancies at the KSP post of their choosing. Once they complete all their testing, the top performers will be guaranteed a spot at the post of their choice,” said KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell in a statement included in the release. “This new initiative will reassure applicants they can serve close to home.”
KSP Post 1 serves Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties.
For more information on the application process, minimum requirements and a list of required supporting documentation visit KSP’s website.
For questions or assistance with applying, email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.