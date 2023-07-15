The Kentucky State Police recently held its annual civilian awards ceremony to honor agency employees for dedication to creating safer communities and exemplary public service, according to a Friday news release.

State police said Post 1 Mayfield area Driver Testing Branch employee Jo Anne Hobgood was among those recipients.

