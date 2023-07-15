The Kentucky State Police recently held its annual civilian awards ceremony to honor agency employees for dedication to creating safer communities and exemplary public service, according to a Friday news release.
State police said Post 1 Mayfield area Driver Testing Branch employee Jo Anne Hobgood was among those recipients.
Civilian employees serve in a variety of roles at KSP from dispatch, maintenance, drivers testing, information technology, public relations and records support. All of these roles allow KSP troopers and officers to do their jobs to protect people and stay safe while on the job, according to state police.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. spoke directly to the award winners about their important role within the agency.
“While you may not wear uniforms, you are just as essential and hard-working as those who do,” Burnett said. “You are critical to our agency’s success and it’s important that we come together to recognize the great work each of you do.”
Burnett presented McCracken County resident Jo Anne Hobgood with the 2022 “Driver Testing” Award. Hobgood serves as a Driver’s Test Administrator and is a three-year veteran of the agency.
State police said Hobgood was a great asset when the agency transitioned to Regional Driver Testing locations across Kentucky. She helped create the online scheduling platform and physically moved and set up new offices. She developed informational sheets for testing at each regional office and QR codes for applicants to scan for easier scheduling, according to state police.
State police said she was a nominee and finalist for the national driver administrator award sponsored by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.
During the ceremony, Burnett presented the 2022 “Civilian of the Year” award and “Supervisor of the Year” award to Franklin County resident Adam Columbia. Columbia, a 17-year veteran of the agency, serves the commonwealth as the KSP Information Systems Manager with the Information Technology Branch in Frankfort.
The complete list of the KSP 2022 civilian employee awards include:
• Police Communications Support Award
Karen Boggs, Telecommunicator III, Post 13 Hazard
Jessica Newcom, Police Telecommunicator III, Post 2 Madisonville
Whitney Jett, Telecommunicator I, Post 6 Dry Ridge
• Post Operations Support Award
Melody Brown, Victims Advocate II, Post 2 Madisonville
Donald Williamson, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement East Region
• Supply/Properties Management Award
Ricky Simpson, Maintenance Worker II, Properties Management Branch
Jo Anne Hobgood, Driver’s Test Administrator, Drivers Testing Branch
• Forensic Services Support
Michael Webb, Polygraph Examiner II, Polygraph Section
• Information Technology Award
Mike Hoskins, Information Systems Supervisor, Computer Technology Branch
• Records Technical Support Award
Tina Adams, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal ID and Records Branch
• Commercial Vehicle Support Award
Andrew French, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Central Region
• Special Enforcement Support Award
Billianne Withers, Auditor Special Investigations II, East Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit
• Administrative Services Award
Alexus Larson, Information Officer III, Public Affairs Branch
• Supervisor of the Year Award
Adam Columbia, Information Systems Manager, Computer Technology Branch
• Career Service Achievement Award
Joan Allen, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal ID and Records Branch
