A solemn ceremony was held at Kentucky State Police Post 1 Monday, honoring fallen Trooper Joseph “Cameron” Ponder.
Ponder was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 24 eight years ago. He had only been with the KSP for 9 months when he was killed.
Ponder’s family was in attendance at the memorial service, along with the parents of fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
“Cameron wasn’t just a Kentucky State Trooper. He was my son, he was a brother, he was an uncle, he was a nephew, grandson, he had a life. And I want people to cherish their life. You know, love your family. Even when it’s hard,” Ponder’s mom, Brenda Tiffany said.
She said she has friends in the area who she visits often. “The minute I start heading down Western Kentucky Parkway and I cross over Green River, it’s almost like I can feel his spirit,” she said.
