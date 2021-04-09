Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district in western Kentucky to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, the agency announced Thursday.
These traffic safety checkpoints will be found in McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties. There are three or four checkpoints in each county.
KSP said it uses traffic safety checkpoints to encourage driver safety and to provide a deterrent for those who violate state laws.
Drivers will be requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes, KSP said.
Traffic safety checkpoints in McCracken County are:
• U.S. 60 at U.S. 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection).
• Ky. 286 at Ky. 726 (McKendree Church Road).
• Ky. 450 at Puryear Highway.
• Ky. 994 (Old Mayfield Road) at Ky. 1014 (Houser Road).
A list of all current Post 1 checkpoint locations can be found online at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post1checkpoints/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.