Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently accepting applications for two full-time telecommunicator positions.
The positions are for Kentucky State Police, Post 1 located in Graves County. Interested applicants can apply online by visiting https://kypersonnelcabinet.csod.com and creating an account.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, must be a high school graduate, and must have no felony convictions or convictions of other crimes of moral turpitude. Additional qualifications may apply.
Those interested can visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/careers/telecommunicators/ to learn more.
Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet at https://kypersonnelcabinet.csod.com and should be received by Nov. 16. Anyone with questions or inquiries about these positions may contact Telecommunication Supervisor Gary Fraser at Kentucky State Police Post 1 Mayfield at 270-856-3721 or email gary.fraser@ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.