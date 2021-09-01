The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch have arrested an 18-year-old Paducah man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Robert Garrett Barrett was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a news release from the KSP.
Authorities said the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation “after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.”
The investigation resulted in the search of a home in Paducah on Aug. 31. Authorities said, “equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Barrett is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, according to the news release. The charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Barrett was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
The task force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Its mission, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
