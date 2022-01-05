Very few details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting in Mayfield Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of a man.
The Kentucky State Police, through a news release late Wednesday afternoon, said the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m.
Authorities said officers from Frankfort Police Department were in Mayfield assisting local agencies with the aftermath of the recent tornadoes. The officers were conducting extra patrol at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds during the overnight hours when the fairgrounds were closed to the public.
It was then authorities say that a man with a firearm “approached officers and fired multiple shots in their direction.” Frankfort Police officers returned fire and hit the man.
The man, who was not identified, was taken by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield where he was pronounced dead by the county coroner.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. KSP investigates officer-involved shootings as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
Officials said the Point of Distribution Center at the Graves County Fairgrounds is temporarily closed because of the investigation. It will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.
