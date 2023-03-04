A California man faces several charges after being arrested by Kentucky State Police during Friday’s severe weather response in McCracken County.
State police said Justin A. Stohlman, 41, of Gridley, California, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; disregard traffic regulation, first offense; and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was lodged at the McCracken County Jail.
According to a state police news release, Post 1 troopers responded Friday to the area of Fremont in McCracken County to help local law enforcement, emergency management and fire/rescue departments with reports of severe weather damage. The news release said state police Post 1 and McCracken Central Dispatch had received numerous reports of damage to homes, and downed trees and power lines blocking roadways.
In the news release, state police said a command post was established at Dollar General near the intersection of KY-994 and KY-348, and that law enforcement was alerted to a disturbance at the command post.
State police said troopers made contact with Stohlman, who advised he went around two road closed barricades into the closed disaster area to film for his social media account. According to the news release, it was reported to troopers that Stohlman got into an argument with another person on scene and indicated that he had a firearm.
State police said troopers located a handgun concealed on Stohlman’s person, and that due to past convictions and federal law, Stohlman is prohibited from carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, according to state police.
