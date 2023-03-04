A California man faces several charges after being arrested by Kentucky State Police during Friday’s severe weather response in McCracken County.

State police said Justin A. Stohlman, 41, of Gridley, California, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; disregard traffic regulation, first offense; and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was lodged at the McCracken County Jail.

