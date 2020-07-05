An Eddyville man was reportedly shot by a Dawson Springs man at a Princeton residence around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville is investigating the incident that took place in the 100 block of Wood Lane in Princeton.
According to the incident report, detectives found that Joe R. Curnell, 43, of Dawson Springs had shot James Bannister, 24, of Eddyville with a handgun. Bannister was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, where he later died.
Curnell was arrested at his Dawson Springs home at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. He was brought to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where he was charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. The investigation ongoing by Detective Billy Over.
