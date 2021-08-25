The Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hickory community of Graves County Tuesday.
KSP Post 1 Dispatch received reports of gunshots near the apartment complexes on McKenzie Circle around 6:35 p.m.
According to a news release issued late Tuesday evening, one person is dead as a result of the shooting.
As of Wednesday, law enforcement "believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence to indicate a further threat to the surrounding area."
Detectives are following multiple leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this situation is encouraged to call 270-856-3721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.