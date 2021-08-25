WEB ONLY PHOTO
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hickory community of Graves County Tuesday.

KSP Post 1 Dispatch received reports of gunshots near the apartment complexes on McKenzie Circle around 6:35 p.m. 

According to a news release issued late Tuesday evening, one person is dead as a result of the shooting.  

As of Wednesday, law enforcement "believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence to indicate a further threat to the surrounding area."

Detectives are following multiple leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this situation is encouraged to call 270-856-3721.

