Kentucky State Police Post 1 are continuing an investigation into a two-vehicle injury collision in Marshall County involving a Marshall County deputy and another vehicle last Wednesday.
The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 641 near Interstate 69 at the intersection of Mayfield Highway (Ky. 58).
Authorities identified the deputy involved as Brandon Little, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, following the collision. Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire had asked for the public to pray for the deputy.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Aaron Jestes. State police said an update will be released once more details are made available.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 641 were closed at Mayfield Highway until approximately 9 p.m.
