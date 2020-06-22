Kentucky State Police have started an investigation after a dead body was discovered in Kentucky Lake on Saturday night.
KSP troopers and officers from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of a body floating in a container near Colson Hollow on the lake around 7:30 p.m.
The body was then recovered from the lake and the Trigg County coroner confirmed that the unknown subject was deceased.
More details will be released at a later time, authorities reported.
Kentucky State Police Detective Cory Hamby is continuing the investigation.
The U.S. Forestry Service assisted at the scene.
