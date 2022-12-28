Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County, according to a state police news release issued Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The news release said that, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, the Department of Corrections contacted state police to report a correctional officer had been assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. Troopers responded to the prison and opened an investigation.
The news release said preliminary investigation reveals five inmates orchestrated a gang attack on a correctional officer, using a weapon while in a common area of the prison. The correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, according to the news release.
The news release said investigation into the incident continues. Because of the incarceration status of the suspects, state police said it will present the investigation to the Lyon County Grand Jury once complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.