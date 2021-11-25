Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a deadly collision in Marshall County on Interstate 24 eastbound on the Tennessee River bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Kayln N. Williams, 24, of Hopkinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, authorities said.
KSP’s initial investigation showed Christy Mulford, of Virginia, was traveling east on I-24 in a commercial Volvo truck pulling a Wabash box trailer. Mulford had slowed down because of an oversized load traveling ahead of her, which KSP said was unrelated to her vehicle.
According to KSP, Williams, who was driving a Nissan Versa, rear-ended Mulford’s truck and trailer. Authorities said the reasons for this are still under investigation. Williams’s Nissan Versa sustained “significant” damage, according to KSP.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County EMS, Calvert City Fire Department, Gilbertsville Fire Department, Possum Trot-Sharpe Fire Department, Palma-Briensburg Fire Department, Grand Lakes Fire Department, the Marshall County Coroner and the Kentucky State Highway Department.
