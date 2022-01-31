Kentucky State Police released preliminary details from its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Graves County on Jan. 5 that resulted in the death of a man at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.
Tony Edwards, 53, of Mayfield, died after exchanging gunfire with two officers from the Frankfort Police Department who were assisting local police with patrolling efforts in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornado, according to a KSP news release. An autopsy concluded Edwards died from a gunshot wound.
According to KSP, two officers from the Frankfort Police Department, Michael Martin and David Ingle, were patrolling the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. At around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, KSP said Edwards approached the two officers, pulled out a firearm and began shooting in the officers’ direction. The two Frankfort officers returned fire, striking Edward. He was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
KSP investigates officer-involved shootings throughout Kentucky as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
