Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 continue to investigate a shooting in Graves County Tuesday evening that left a man dead.
Preliminary autopsy results from the Western Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville showed that Darian Williams, 28, of Hickory, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
Post 1 dispatch received reports of gunshots near apartment complexes on McKenzie Circle around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Trooper Adam Jones told The Sun that as of Thursday, the KSP were still pursuing leads and have not narrowed down a suspect or suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
