Kentucky State Police announced Monday that this week kicks off Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s weeklong brake safety inspection, education and enforcement initiative.
According to the news release, KSP commercial vehicle inspectors are joining others from Canada, Mexico and across the U.S. to conduct brake-related inspections to improve highway safety.
In addition to checking brake-system operation, inspectors will also examine the condition of brake pads for cracks, loose, worn or missing brake pads.
The news release said commercial motor vehicles that pass a Level I or V Inspection are eligible to receive a CVSA decal. A CVSA decal signals to roadside inspectors that the vehicle has been recently inspected and passed inspection (decals are valid for up to three consecutive months). This allows inspectors to focus their time on vehicles that have not been recently inspected, according to the news release.
State police said that when an inspector performs an inspection and identifies critical vehicle inspection item violations, as outlined in the CVSA North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria, that vehicle will be placed out of service until those violations have been corrected.
The news release said Brake Safety Week is part of CVSA’s Operation Airbrake Program, which is dedicated to improving commercial motor vehicle brake safety throughout North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.