Kentucky State Police are asking family members who have loved ones missing following the tornado Friday to go to His House Ministries between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday to provide a reference for identification purposes.
His House Ministries is located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. Those who need assistance in getting to His House Ministries can call 859-267-7775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.