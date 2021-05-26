A Mayfield man was arrested on outstanding warrants and other charges Monday, Kentucky State Police said.
At about 9:05 a.m., a trooper saw Andrew K. Saxton, 34, walking south on North 17th Street in Mayfield. The trooper recognized Saxton and had prior knowledge he had outstanding arrest warrants, according to a news release from KSP.
The trooper made contact with Saxton and attempted to place him in custody. After an altercation, Saxton was arrested. During a search of Saxton and a backpack he was carrying, troopers found a revolver handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
Saxton was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged with third-degree assault-police officer/probation officer, possession of a handgun by felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, and second-degree fleeing or evading police. He was also served with four outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in Graves County Circuit Court.
Saxton was additionally charged by Mayfield Police Department in an unrelated case, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.