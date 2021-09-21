A Paducah man is facing more than a dozen traffic offenses Saturday evening after Kentucky State Police troopers clocked the motorcycle he was riding on at 120 mph on Interstate 24.
KSP said a trooper saw a black sport-style motorcycle going 120 mph westbound on I-24 in Marshall County. Police said the rider, Jackie Reynolds, 44, sped up and continued westbound after authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Troopers pursued the motorcycle into McCracken County and to an apartment complex near Husbands Road. There, police said Reynolds attempted to turn into the complex but ran into a wooden fence, where he became entangled. Troopers then dislodged Reynolds from the motorcycle.
Reynolds was charged with more than a dozen traffic offenses, including multiple counts of wanton endangerment and multiple counts of fleeing and evading police. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
State troopers were assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.