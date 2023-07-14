Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a crash at the corner of 27th Street and Washington Street in Paducah after a Kentucky State Police vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in front of Baptist Health Paducah. The driver in that pursuit has been arrested.
WPSD Local 6 first reported on the crash shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A KSP spokeswoman told Local 6 there was no threat to the public because of the incident, which began with a traffic stop.
In a news release sent shortly before 8:30 p.m., state police said troopers tried to pull the driver of a black 2015 Nissan Altima over around 4:30 p.m. on Lone Oak Road, after the car was allegedly seen speeding and driving recklessly. The driver did not stop after state police said troopers turned on their lights and sirens.
Troopers pursued the car to the area of Baptist Health Paducah. State police said troopers used a precision intervention technique to try to stop the car. The Altima left the road, crossed the sidewalk and drove into the hospital parking lot, where it crashed into a parked white 2017 Ford Explorer.
Someone was inside the Explorer at the time of the crash, but state police said that person did not report any injuries.
The woman behind the wheel of the Altima was identified by law enforcement as Maiyah Rios, 20, of Fulton, Kentucky. Troopers said she didn’t have any apparent injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene. She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
State police said Rios is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, driving with a suspended license and multiple other traffic violations.
Photos taken at the scene show McCracken County sheriff’s deputies, Paducah police, state troopers, Paducah firefighters and EMS presence.
