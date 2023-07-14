Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a crash at the corner of 27th Street and Washington Street in Paducah after a Kentucky State Police vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in front of Baptist Health Paducah. The driver in that pursuit has been arrested.

WPSD Local 6 first reported on the crash shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A KSP spokeswoman told Local 6 there was no threat to the public because of the incident, which began with a traffic stop.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In