Rotary

Rebecca Pfalzgraf, executive director of the Kentucky Senior Living Association, spoke Wednesday at The Carson Center to Paducah Rotarians about changes for the licensure system in Kentucky senior living facilities.

 LAUREL SWANZ | The Sun

A new licensure system is being integrated that will allow facilities to provide more services to residents and hold facilities to a higher standard relative to the current system. Pfalzgraf explained during this week’s Rotary meeting at The Carson Center that, currently, Kentucky seniors in need of extra care move from their homes to either assisted living homes or personal care homes.

