Rebecca Pfalzgraf, executive director of the Kentucky Senior Living Association, spoke Wednesday to the Rotary Club of Paducah about changes for the licensure system in Kentucky senior living facilities.
A new licensure system is being integrated that will allow facilities to provide more services to residents and hold facilities to a higher standard relative to the current system. Pfalzgraf explained during this week’s Rotary meeting at The Carson Center that, currently, Kentucky seniors in need of extra care move from their homes to either assisted living homes or personal care homes.
The ALCs are what she called a “social model,” meaning they cannot provide health services to residents, just day-to-day assistance. The PCHs can provide health services and are staffed, in part, by licensed professionals.
A major flaw in this system, according to Pfalzgraf, is that it often requires seniors to move from an ALC to a PCH when they need more care. She said it is one of the last states to still have this model.
“We all know moving is hard. It’s stressful. I just moved my mom three years ago, it was stressful for her too,” Pfalzgraf said. “It becomes even more difficult as we age.”
This was part of what inspired Bob White, former KSLA executive director, to initiate the new licensure system after forming the Coalition Partners, consisting of KSLA and two other senior living associations in Kentucky.
“The purpose of the coalition was to modernize senior living in Kentucky and bring it in line with the rest of the country,” Pfalzgraf said.
The new model has three licensure levels. They are the ALC license, which will allow ALCs to continue providing basic assistance excluding health services, the ALC-BH license, which will allow homes to provide basic health services excluding dementia care, and the ALC-DC license, which will allow them to provide dementia care services in a secured dementia unit.
“Bob’s intent was to allow kind of a merging of the assisted living model and the personal care model into one continuum of care,” Pfalzgraf said.
“That way you could move into assisted living and not need any kind of health services, but as you began needing them, you could receive them because they could be delivered under the same licensure.”
Additionally, the new system will come with more strict regulations, policies and procedures regarding issues like resident medical files, employee qualifications and training, abuse report management, medication and treatment management, and more.
The goal is to make assisted living safer, healthier and easier for those who need it in Kentucky. Pfalzgraf said that after undergoing the licensing process, senior living facilities certified to provide health and/or dementia services will be subject to random surveys from KSLA once a year.
“Basically you drop everything you’re doing and you go dig for documents that prove that you’re doing what you’re supposed to do to provide a safe and healthy environment for these adults,” Pfalzgraf said.
The new system requires a transition period and is expected to be put into place in December this year or January 2024. Current senior living communities should be able to re-license under the new system on their annual re-certification date next year.
