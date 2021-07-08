The Kentucky Soybean Association (KSA), American Soybean Association (ASA) and Corteva Agriscience are seeking applicants for the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader Program.
The Young Leader Program, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and ASA, is a two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future possibilities of agriculture.
The women and men who participate in this program will be the leaders that shape the future of agriculture.
Phase I of the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader program will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Corteva’s Global Business Center in Johnston, Iowa. The program continues March 8-12, 2022, in New Orleans, in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.
“The ASA Corteva Agriscience Young Leader program has made a lasting and extremely important mark on the soybean industry,” ASA President Kevin Scott said. “The Young Leader program identifies and helps develop future grower-leaders for our industry while helping participants create meaningful and lifelong relationships with growers from across the U.S. and Canada. Through my son and daughter-in-law’s participation in the program, I’ve seen firsthand how the Young Leader training provides participants with the tools and knowledge they need to be successful leaders. We are grateful to Corteva Agriscience for continuing to invest in the future of agriculture.”
Soybean-growing couples and individuals are encouraged to apply for the program, which focuses on leadership and communication, the latest agricultural information, and the development of a strong peer network. Interested spouses, even if not employed full-time on the farm, are encouraged to attend and will be active participants in all elements of the program.
Those interested in applying for the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Agriscience Young Leaders program may do so online at www.SoyGrowers.com under the Education and Resources tab. Kentucky applications are due Sept. 7.
