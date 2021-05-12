Koster urges against COVID complacency

With memories of last year’s quarantine lockdown still fresh in his mind, Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster is hoping vaccinations and declining COVID-19 case counts won’t lead to complacency and a resurgence of the pandemic in western Kentucky.
“I’m still concerned. We could always have another spike though I’m hopeful that we won’t,” Koster told The Sun. “I just know with everything loosening up and people trying to get back to normal that it’s certainly going to open up the door for the virus to be spread a little bit more than what it would if people were still more cautious.”
Overall, 18,398 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed across the Purchase Area since last March, with 347 of those resulting in deaths.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases has been below 30 for the eight-county Purchase Area since late February when the area’s worst stretch of the pandemic ended. That number, on Tuesday, sat at 18.5 new cases per day. At its worst in early January, there were just over 200 new cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed every day.
This decline has followed with the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines through the region’s population, but nowhere near enough people have been inoculated to this point, Koster said.
“If we use the criteria that the CDC and our state are trying to use as a something to set a goal by to get back to normalcy, I think we’re quite a ways from it as far as getting to herd immunity, which is more in the 75% range for the number of people getting vaccinated. I think we’re quite a ways from getting to that point although we’re trying to use every twist we can to encourage and entice people to get the vaccine.”
The state’s vaccination data currently, as of Tuesday afternoon, indicated that 24,553 people out of McCracken’s 65,284 residents (or around 37.6%) have at least received their first dose.
Marshall (38.4%) has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents, followed by McCracken, Calloway (31.4%), Graves (28.5%), Fulton (25.5%), Carlisle (22.6%), Hickman (21.5%) and Ballard (19.3%). Ballard is among the bottom five counties in the state when it comes to vaccinated residents with 1,560 of its 8,090-member population having got their first shot.
On the subject of the younger population (12 to 15 years old) that’s recently become eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, Koster and his team are working with area health providers to figure out the best solution to have the biggest impact.
“We don’t want any barriers for people in that age group to not be able to get the vaccine because there’s not providers,” he said. “We’re going to meet this week and talk about that a little bit and just kind of figure out if, maybe, Lourdes is going to continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine for that age group for a period of time or if there’s other providers that can fill that gap.”
Koster’s team is currently working with several employers around the area to vaccinate as many people as possible. They’re also working with area organizations to continue vaccinating some of the area’s more vulnerable populations. The health department offices are all trying to make getting vaccinated less of a hassle.
“We are opening our doors for walk-ins, we don’t require an appointment any longer, we are extending hours at least one day a week to accommodate those that maybe have work schedule issues and we’re discussing and planning different vaccination clinics at different sites in the counties,” Koster added. “We, as a health department, are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get a vaccine.”
For state COVID-19 information and statistics, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The easiest way to learn more about how, where and when to get vaccinated locally is to call the McCracken County Health Department, 270-444-9625, or visit www.purchasehealth.org for more information.
