Koster: Omicron variant may be taking a downturn

Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said it appears the omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked or may peak later this week.
“I think what we’ll see is — at least from what indications I’m getting from the state level — is that we are now starting to see a downward trend in the number of new cases,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see that as well in the hospitalizations in this area.
“That’s a good indication, that we’re starting to see the decline, and the experts tell us that whenever we start seeing the decline, it should come down fairly quickly. That’s what they’ve seen in other parts of the world, particularly in South Africa and even in New York and Rhode Island.”
The Purchase District Health Department has found it very difficult to provide daily reports with the high number of new COVID-19 cases in the district, and the reports the PDHD offers are testament to the surge in cases.
The PDHD reported Thursday there were 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from Jan. 21 through Wednesday, an average of 180.7 cases per day.
The county had 1,092 cases from Dec. 1 through Dec. 27 and a total of 1,120 cases for the months of October and November combined.
Over the same period, the department reported 90 new cases in Ballard County, 38 new cases in Carlisle County, 43 in Fulton County and 36 in Hickman County.
Koster said his office’s practices have been forced to change with the recent surge of COVID cases.
“It’s had a big effect on our COVID team and our investigation team,” he said. “We have had to change some things around.
“As of (Thursday), we are contacting all school-age children who tested positive. We also are doing disease investigations on hospitalizations.”
Koster said the PHDH would take information from a Person Under Investigation (PUI) form provided to the department for positive cases and those in close contact with them. That form is no longer required to be filled out.
“We could determine whether or not a person had an underlying medical condition,” he said. “Since we don’t get that form anymore, we can’t really prioritize any individual who tests positive that we don’t know if they have an underlying medical condition.
Koster said the department does not have the manpower to call all of the people with positive results in the district’s five counties of McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman.
“We have surrounding counties that we know of and some in the state that we know of who aren’t doing any disease investigation,” he said. “There are some who have prioritized based on age, only doing those 65 and older.
“We don’t have any directive on who we should be doing disease investigation on. We need to place emphasis on the most vulnerable population. That’s what we’re doing, and that may change. Right now, that’s about all we can keep up with.
The COVID incidence rate for McCracken County had been on the rise since Jan. 6, when it registered at 84.5.
A county’s incidence rate is the number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Since Jan. 6, McCracken County’s incidence rate has climbed to its all-time high of 408.1 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s incidence rate of 396.1 showed the first decline since Jan. 6. It further dipped to 393.1 on Thursday.
McCracken County’s incidence rate on Wednesday was the third-highest in the state behind Hopkins (415.3) and Muhlenberg (404.5) counties.
In a color-coded map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, counties are colored based on the level of incidence. The highest rate of incidence, more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, shows in red, while counties with the second-highest rate, 10 to 25 cases, are shown in orange. Counties at the third-highest rate, 1 to 10 cases, are shown in yellow, while those at the lowest incidence rate, less than 1, are shown in green.
All 120 of Kentucky’s counties have been at the red level every day since Jan. 11.
McCracken County’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests to give a positive result — was 38.73% on Thursday, meaning about 5 out of every 13 COVID tests given in the county returned a positive result.
